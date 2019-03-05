Trader Richard Deviccaro works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street led by losses in banks and technology companies. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45

Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses in midday trading as declines in banks and big technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.

The indecisive trading Tuesday came a day after the market failed to hold on to an early gain.

Several retailers were moving higher, including Target and Kohl’s, which reported results that were better than analysts were expecting.

Victoria’s Secret maker L Brands jumped after an activist investor called on the company to split up.

The S&P 500 index was little changed at 2,792.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 19 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 25,838. The Nasdaq rose 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,585.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.74 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street led by losses in banks and technology companies.

Citigroup gave up 1.3 percent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday and chipmaker Micron Technology fell 2.8 percent.

Several retailers were moving higher. Target rose 2.1 percent and Kohl’s climbed 4.1 percent. Both reported results that were better than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,790.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 26 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,788. The Nasdaq edged down 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,574.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.74 percent.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.