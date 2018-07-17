FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, the New York Stock Exchange is shown. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (Mark Lennihan, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower as technology stocks give back some of their recent gains.

Intel lost 1.4 percent early Tuesday. Netflix plunged 13 percent after reporting subscriber growth figures that missed its own estimates. The stock is still up more than 80 percent this year.

In other earnings news, health care giant Johnson & Johnson rose 2.8 percent after reporting a strong quarter, thanks in part to solid earnings at its prescription drug business.

The S&P 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,791.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,013. The Nasdaq composite fell 38 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,766.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.85 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.