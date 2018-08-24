FILE- This Aug. 27, 2010, file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Mark Lennihan/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are broadly higher in midday trading on Wall Street, led by solid gains in technology, materials and energy companies.

Software maker Autodesk surged 14.3 percent Friday after issuing a better-than-expected quarterly report and strong forecasts.

U.S. crude oil rose again and is up 5.9 percent this week. Concho Resources gained 2.8 percent.

Investors are weighing new remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who says he expects the Fed to gradually raise interest rates if the U.S. economic expansion remains strong.

The S&P 500 index rose 17 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,874.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 157 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,814. The Nasdaq composite added 63 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,942.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising in morning trading as technology companies climb and oil prices continue to rally, leading energy companies higher.

Software make Autodesk surged 13 percent Friday after issuing a better-than-expected quarterly report and strong forecasts. Other technology companies also rose. Adobe Systems picked up 1.3 percent.

U.S. crude oil rose again and is up 6 percent this week. ConocoPhillips gained 1.8 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,865.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 70 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,727. The Nasdaq composite advanced 40 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,919.

Bond prices slumped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.84 percent.

