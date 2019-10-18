The market is still on track for its second weekly gain after three straight losing weeks.

The S&P 500 fell 12 points, or 0.4%, to 2,985.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123 points, or 0.5%, to 26,900. The Nasdaq fell 81 points, or 1%, to 8,075.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.74%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street but are still on track for their second weekly gain in a row.

Technology and industrial companies were falling the most in early trading Friday. Micron Technology fell 2.1% and Waste Management gave up 1.2%.

Earnings reports from U.S. companies continued to flow in. Intuitive Surgical jumped 5.1% after reporting profits that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

The S&P 500 slipped less than 1 point to 2,997.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40 points, or 0.1%, to 26,985. The Nasdaq fell 6 points, or 0.1%, to 8,147.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.75%.

