FILE- In this Oct. 23, 2018, file photo specialist James Denaro works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, Oct. 29. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are climbing on Wall Street with big gains going to banks and health care companies.

JPMorgan Chase added 2.7 percent in midday trading Monday, and giant drugmaker Pfizer rose 2.3 percent.

Automakers rose sharply following a report in Bloomberg News that China might reduce its taxes on imported vehicles. Ford climbed 4.7 percent.

Red Hat rocketed 48.5 percent after IBM agreed to buy the software company for $34 billion in stock. IBM fell 2.4 percent.

Italy’s FTSE MIB soared 2.3 percent after Standard & Poor’s decided not to downgrade the country’s credit rating.

The S&P 500 index gained 23 points, or 0.9 percent to 2,682.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,824. The Nasdaq composite rose 25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,189.

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are climbing at the start of trading following big gains for European indexes.

Open-source software maker Red Hat rocketed 48.5 percent Monday after IBM agreed to buy it for $34 billion in stock. IBM fell 4.1 percent.

Stocks have repeatedly changed direction over the last few days. The S&P 500 index is down 7.5 percent this month after a rocky few weeks.

Italy’s FTSE MIB soared 2.4 percent after Standard & Poor’s decided not to downgrade the country’s credit rating.

The S&P 500 index gained 35 points, or 1.4 percent to 2,695.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 253 points, or 1 percent, to 24,941. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite advanced 101 points, or 1.4 percent, to 7,268.

