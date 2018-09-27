HOUSTON — A so-called “robot brothel” being proposed for Houston is getting pushback from local officials and community groups, with the mayor saying the city is reviewing its ordinances to determine if they address public safety and health concerns potentially associated with the business.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says he’s not trying to be the “moral police” but that this is not the type of business he wants opening in the city.

Canada-based Kinky S Dolls says it’s opening a “love dolls brothel” in Houston. It opened a similar venue in Toronto in 2017.

The company hasn’t returned a call or email seeking comment Thursday.

Elijah Rising, a Houston-based nonprofit focused on ending sex trafficking, has started an online petition asking the business be kept out of the city.

