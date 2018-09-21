NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Texas Instruments Inc., up $1.56 to $110.05

The chipmaker raised its quarterly dividend and said it will buy back $12 billion in stock.

United Natural Foods Corp., down $2.88 to $30.97

The organic and specialty foods distributor reported weak earnings and sales, and said freight costs rose.

Micron Technology Corp., down $1.32 to $44.74

The chipmaker said the new tariffs on imports from China will cut into its profit margins.

Adobe Systems Inc., down $5.46 to $260.88

The software maker said it will buy business cloud computing company Marketo for $4.75 billion.

Mazor Robotics Ltd., up $5.40 to $58.15

The surgical guidance system maker agreed to be bought by Medtronic for $1.54 billion.

BHP Billiton Ltd., up 95 cents to $49.22

The British pound weakened and U.K. stocks jumped after talks over Britain’s departure from the EU the reached an impasse.

Apache Corp., up 29 cents to $45.96

Energy companies climbed as U.S. crude rose to its highest price since late 2014.

McDonald’s Corp., up $4.51 to $165.30

The burger chain raised its quarterly dividend to $1.16 from $1.01.

