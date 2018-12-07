In this undated photo released by Huawei, Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou is seen in a portrait photo. China on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, demanded Canada release the Huawei Technologies executive who was arrested in a case that adds to technology tensions with Washington and threatens to complicate trade talks. (Huawei via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Before her dramatic arrest in Canada, few in the U.S. had heard of Meng Wanzhou.

Meng is chief financial officer and deputy chairwoman of the board of Chinese telecom company Huawei. The 46-year-old woman now faces extradition to the U.S., reportedly on charges of trying to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Meng is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, a former Chinese military engineer. She’s likely his heir apparent. While personal details are scant, Huawei says she is married and has a son and a daughter.

Meng started in a low-level position at Huawei in 1993 when she in her 20s and rose through the ranks in finance and accounting positions as Huawei grew. The company is now the world’s biggest supplier of network gear for phone and internet companies.

