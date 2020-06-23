The German automaker and Silicon Valley tech company say a main feature will be automated driving from address to address on regular routes. There also will be future safety and convenience functions, they said in a statement.
Last week Mercedes and BMW announced they had put on hold a deal with to jointly develop an autonomous driving system. The companies said the timing wasn’t right for the cooperative agreement.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.