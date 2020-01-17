The publication identified dozens of posts from Facebook members promoting or threatening violence against Whitmer, U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Elissa Slotkin, and Muslims.

“As a lawyer who respects the First Amendment right to freedom of speech and expression, I realize there is only so much purview social media platforms have for the content posted by their users,” Whitmer wrote. “However, better enforcement of Facebook’s own community standards — where ‘attacks’ are defined as, ‘violent or dehumanizing speech, statements of inferiority, or calls for exclusion or segregation’ — this election cycle is needed now more than ever.”

She cited Zuckerberg’s 2018 congressional testimony, when he committed to ensuring people are not using Facebook to harm others.

“I implore you to make good on those words this year,” Whitmer wrote.

A message seeking comment was left with Facebook on Friday.

