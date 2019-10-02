NEW YORK — Microsoft is refreshing its lineup of Surface computers, while previewing dual-screen devices that won’t be out for another year.

Besides new laptop and tablet models, Microsoft will also sell $249 wireless earbuds this holiday season, joining Apple, Amazon, Google and others.

The most innovative of the devices, though, will initially be available just for developers to write and test apps. The dual-screen devices can run separate apps side by side, or a single app across.