The software maker posted revenue of $33.1 billion in the July-September period, also beating forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.2 billion.

Microsoft shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $137.11, an increase of 27% in the last 12 months.

CEO Satya Nadella has been rewarded for his efforts in steadily lifting the company’s earnings since taking over in 2014. His compensation was $42.9 million in the fiscal year that ended in June, a 66% raise over the previous year, according to a statement filed last week ahead of the company’s annual shareholder meeting in December.

That included a $1 million base salary increase, which the board said it awarded because of “his significant contributions to Microsoft’s success during his tenure as CEO” and a desire to encourage his “continued strong leadership.”

Parts of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

