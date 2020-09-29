It then rolled back the change and applied other unspecified “mitigation efforts.” The company said five hours later that the problem was resolved.
Internet service outages are not uncommon, and are only rarely the result of hacking or other intentional mischief. A Zoom outage disrupted virtual school for many back in August. On Tuesday morning, the workplace communications service Slack reported issues sending messages for over an hour.
