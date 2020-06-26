Microsoft said it would “reimagine” the physical spaces at its four high-profile Microsoft Experience Centers in New York City, London, Sydney, Australia and at the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington.
Microsoft said the closures would result in a pretax charge of about $450 million, or 5 cents per share, taken in the current quarter ending June 30. The company didn’t say if the move would result in layoffs.
