Molson Coors wouldn’t say how many facilities were impacted. The company operates seven breweries and packaging plants in the U.S., three in Canada and 10 in Europe.
In addition to its namesake brews, its brands include Miller Lite, Pilsner Urquell and Blue Moon.
Molson Coors also wouldn’t say if the cyberattack was related to a global hack of servers running Microsoft Exchange email software. That breach has impacted small businesses, law firms, city governments and manufacturers.
It’s not the first time a major beverage maker has been targeted in a cyberattack.
In November, Milan-based Campari Group said it was the victim of a ransomware attack that caused a temporary technology outage and compromised some business and personal data.
