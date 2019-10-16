This year’s number tracks college athletes who first enrolled in college in 2012.

In the Football Bowl Subdivision, the percentage of players graduating jumped from 79% last year to a record 82%. Black athletes in FBS programs also saw a three-percentage point increase to 78%.

In men’s basketball, the rate declined from 85% to 83%. The number for women’s basketball players remained unchanged at 91%, and for the first time every women’s sport hit at least 90%.

The federal graduation rate shows athletes and non-athletes are both graduating at 68%. The federal rate does not take into account whether students earn a degree from a school other than the one they first enrolled in.

