NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Symantec Corp. (SYMC), up 7 cents at $22.99

The security software company is selling its enterprise security unit to chipmaker Broadcom for $10.7 billion.

DXC Technology Co. (DXC), down $15.74 at $35.91

The information technology company cut its profit and revenue forecast for the year, partly citing deal delays.

Nektar Therapeutics Inc. (NKTR), down $8.65 at $20.92

The drug developer told investors that a study involving an experimental cancer treatment faced some manufacturing issues.

Avnet Inc. (AVT), down $1.59 at $41.32

The distributor of electronic components gave investors a weak profit forecast for the current quarter.

Mattel Inc. (MAT), down $2.12 at $11.31

The maker of Barbie, Hot Wheels and other toys cancelled a debt offering after receiving a letter from an anonymous whistleblower.

Yelp Inc. (YELP), up $1.82 at $36.77

The online business reviews company beat Wall Street’s second quarter profit forecasts and reaffirmed its revenue outlook for the year.

News Corp. (NWSA), up 67 cents at $13.70

The publisher of the Wall Street Journal beat analysts’ fiscal fourth quarter profit forecasts.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AAXN), down $10.32 at $58.09

The maker of stun guns and body cameras reported weak second quarter profit and revenue.

