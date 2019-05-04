Steve Aoki talks to a fan during a comic book signing of his new “Neon Future” comic book series at Multiverse Corps. Comics on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Miami. (Brynn Anderson/Associated Press)

MIAMI — Electronic music producer and DJ Steve Aoki imagines a future where humans live in harmony with technology, and he’s sharing that vision in a new comic book series called “Neon Future.”

The story is set roughly 30 years from now in a United States that has outlawed advanced technology. A civil war is brewing between people who have integrated technology into their bodies and those who have not.

The comic series is the first to be produced by Impact Theory . Company founder and CEO Tom Bilyeu says he realized after meeting Aoki that they both share a sense of “techno-optimism.”

They’ve teamed up with writer Jim Krueger for what will initially be a six-issue story arc, with plans for more story arcs if they become popular.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.