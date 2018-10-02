Media people look at a Mercedes-Benz EQC, electric luxury SUV during a media presentation on the eve of Paris Auto Show in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Doubts about diesel, Brexit, trade worries, tighter emissions controls. Those are the challenges that will be on the minds of auto executives when they gather this week ahead of the Paris Motor Show at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center. (Michel Euler/Associated Press)

PARIS — All-electric vehicles with zero emissions are among the stars of the Paris Motor Show — rubbing shoulders with the fossil-fuel burning SUVs that many car buyers love.

Volkswagen’s Audi and Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz both on Tuesday showed off battery-powered SUVs for affluent customers.

Mercedes also had a new, bigger version of its conventionally powered GLE sport-utility, while BMW offers a new version of its X-5 SUV that has been a pillar of sales and earnings.

The model mix at the show underlined the contradictions pulling at the industry. The European Union and China are pushing for more electric and hybrid vehicles to reduce greenhouse gases and pollution, while consumers like SUVs and remain reluctant to buy electrics due to cost and range limitations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.