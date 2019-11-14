Companies such as Uber and Lyft rely heavily on contract labor to deliver the services at the heart of their popular apps. But worker advocates say that hurts the laborers and the states where they live, which miss out on tax revenues.
The state’s decision was first reported Thursday by Bloomberg Law. Uber disputed the state’s findings.
New Jersey has among the strictest tests for determining whether a worker qualifies as an independent contractor.
