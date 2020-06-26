The software company raised its profit and revenue forecast for the year.
Gap Inc., up $1.91 to $12.07.
Kanye West will design adult and kids’ clothing that will be sold at the retailer’s stores next year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $5.37 to $92.59.
The Federal Reserve ordered banks to suspend buybacks of their own stock and to cap dividend payouts until Sept. 30.
Vaxart Inc., up $1.78 to $8.04.
The biotechnology company’s potential COVID-19 vaccine was selected for a study aimed at producing a vaccine by January.
CoreLogic Inc., up $15.02 to $67.95.
Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group offered to buy the provider of financial and property information.
Synnex Corp., up $14.80 to $116.48.
The high-tech contractor reported a surprising second-quarter profit and beat Wall Street’s revenue forecast.
