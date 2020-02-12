It said “the health and well-being of employees was a primary focus” and that cancelling its involvement in the world’s biggest trade fair for the wireless and mobile industry was a “prudent decision.”

HMD Global, a separate Finnish company that makes Nokia phones under license, also said it’s pulling out.

Nokia is the latest in a string of tech companies to pull out of the event scheduled for Feb. 24-27. Ericsson, Amazon, Sony, LG, Cisco and Intel have already decided not to attend.

The departures of Nokia and Ericsson leave China’s Huawei, a major sponsor of the fair, as the only remaining major network gear maker still planning to attend.

Mobile World Congres was expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors, including 5,000-6,000 from China.

The GSMA, the wireless trade body that organizes the fair, declined to comment and instead referred to a statement from Sunday that outlined extra safety and hygiene measures, including banning visitors from the Chinese province where the virus originated.