The company recorded a 9 million euro net loss for the quarter, mainly due to previously announced U.S. pension plan withdrawal and settlement agreements totaling 841 million euros.
CEO Frans Muller paid tribute to staff for their work during the pandemic, which he said “created unprecedented challenges for the Ahold Delhaize brands.”
The company said that the COVID-19 pandemic “continues to create significant uncertainty in 2021.”
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.