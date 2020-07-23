“Reservations allow campus dining establishments to safely manage capacity and pace the flow of students,” OpenTable’s Chief Operating Officer Andrea Johnson said in a statement.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison started using OpenTable on June 22 for the Memorial Union Terrace, an outdoor dining space. Spokeswoman Shauna Breneman said the reservation system ensures that the restaurant stays at 25% capacity with six feet between tables.
Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, is also using OpenTable to reduce density in its dining areas. St. Norbert College in Wisconsin and Bowie State University in Maryland will let students reserve seats through OpenTable for the dining halls in their student centers.
The partnership could also introduce new customers to OpenTable, which has been hammered by the pandemic. The number of seated diners per night in OpenTable’s partner restaurants was down 60% globally in mid-July. The company has also cut the fees it normally collects.
