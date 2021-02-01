ON Semiconductor Corp., up $2.22 to $36.71.
The semiconductor components maker reported strong fourth-quarter profits and revenue.
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., up $1.97 to $14.63.
The biotechnology company reported encouraging results from a study of its COVID-19 treatment.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Co., up $4.56 to $77.04.
The biotechnology company is buying Viela Bio for $3.05 billion.
Lumen Technologies Inc., down 61 cents to $11.77.
The telecommunications and networking company said it is partnering with business software company SAP.
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $9.50 to $53.79.
The spaceflight company is planning a test flight of its SpaceShipTwo Unity in the second half of February.
PVH Corp., down $2.81 to $82.45.
The owner of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein officially named Stefan Larsson its new CEO.
