By Associated PressFeb. 25, 2021 at 1:19 a.m. UTCCANBERRA, Australia — Parliament passes final amendments to Australian laws forcing Google and Facebook to pay for news.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsMost ReadTechnology1Major Trump backer Rebekah Mercer orchestrates Parler’s second act2Net neutrality law to take effect in California after judge deals blow to telecom industry3PerspectiveHow to master the vaccine-appointment website: A guide for everyone4Elon Musk moved to Texas and embraced celebrity. Can Tesla run on Autopilot?5Growing computer-chip shortage alarms Biden and CongressToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy