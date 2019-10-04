Facebook has presented Libra as a currency that could be used for digital payments, particularly outside the U.S. It would be backed by real currency, unlike other digital currencies like Bitcoin or Etherium.

But financial regulators as well as members of Congress have questioned Facebook’s motives at creating a new digital currency, particularly in light of criticisms that Facebook’s business model is too invasive into its users’ privacy.

