Facebook Inc., up 46 cents at $213.06.

The giant social media company said it was banning “deepfake” videos as it steps up efforts to fight manipulation.

Chevron Corp., down $1.54 at $119.06.

Energy companies turned broadly lower as the price of oil headed for its first decline in four days.

AD

Microchip Technology Inc., up $6.96 at $110.69.

The chipmaker raised its sales forecast for its latest quarter, citing strong bookings last month.

AD

AngioDynamics Inc., down $1.53 at $15.37.

The medical device maker reported quarterly revenue below what analysts were looking for.

Himax Technologies Inc., up 37 cents at $3.62.

The Taiwan-based semiconductor maker announced results that surpassed its own estimates.

Boeing Co., up $3.54 at $337.28.

Boeing and American Airlines reached an agreement over compensation for losses from the grounded 737 Max jet.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD