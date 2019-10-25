“Many countries will double their contributions and bring twice more than what they had given at the creation of the fund,” Le Maire said.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withhold $2 billion of the $3 billion pledged by his predecessor, Barack Obama, has contributed to a shortfall at the fund that other countries have struggled to fill.

The meeting takes place a little over a month before the U.N.’s annual climate conference, which will be held in Santiago, Chile, this year.

The South Korea-based fund provides the money it collects to programs helping developing countries reduce their emissions and cope with the impacts of climate change.

