He added “this is a European success,” noting that almost half of the amount is provided by France, Germany and Britain alone.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withhold $2 billion of the $3 billion pledged by his predecessor, Barack Obama, has contributed to a shortfall at the fund that other countries have struggled to fill.

The meeting takes place a little over a month before the U.N.’s annual climate conference, which will be held in Santiago, Chile, this year.

