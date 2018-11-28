The undated photo provided by Porsche on Nov. 28, 2018 shows the new Porsche 911 Carrera 4S. Porsche unveiled the eighth generation of his emblematic sports car in Los Angeles. (Porsche via AP) (Associated Press)

FRANKFURT, Germany — Porsche says its future is in electric cars but for now it is rolling out a more powerful version of its internal combustion mainstay, the sleek 911 sports car.

Stuttgart-based Porsche, part of Volkswagen, is to show off the eighth version of its brand-defining model at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The new 911 doesn’t look much different. It has bigger wheel housings and a slightly wider body but the same long hood, sloping roof and prominent headlights that have marked successive models since 1963.

The new 911 Carrera S and 4S have flat six cylinder turbocharged engines putting out 443 horsepower, 23 horsepower more than the predecessor. The Carrera S has a top speed of 191 mph and accelerates from zero to 60 mph (96.5 kph) in 3.5 seconds.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.