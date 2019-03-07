Maine Gov. Janet Mills holds a 1-pound block of carbon to make her point as she talks about her decision to support a transmission project that would bring Canadian hydropower to Massachusetts residents, on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Mills spoke at the Portland Jetport before heading to the nation’s capital to attend the annual National Governors Association winter meeting. She was accompanied by Director Angela Monroe of the governor’s energy office and Greg Cunningham from the Conservation Law Foundation. (David Sharp/Associated Press)

HALLOWELL, Maine — The public advocate says a proposed 145-mile (230-kilometer) transmission line across western Maine is “in the best interest” of electricity customers thanks to incentives negotiated with Central Maine Power.

Barry Hobbins told state utility regulators Thursday that the package provides a direct benefit to Mainers.

But the National Resources Council of Maine environmental advocacy organization said that it doesn’t believe the project would guarantee a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

The $1 billion New England Clean Energy Connect would provide a conduit for Canadian hydropower to reach consumers in Massachusetts. The utility is proposing $258 million in incentives for Maine that would boost the number of electric vehicle charging stations, subsidize heat pumps, improve rural high-speed internet, and help low-income customers.

