Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

PVH Corp., down $14.76 to $84.49

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands cut its full-year profit forecast, citing soft sales in the U.S. and China.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., down $11.02 to $204.30

The security software maker issued a weak profit forecast for its fiscal fourth quarter.

Keysight Technologies Inc., up $8.07 to $79.49

The electronics company beat Wall Street’s fiscal second quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Veeva Systems Inc., up $19.81 to $154.30

The cloud-based software services company’s first quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Dollar General Corp., up $8.49 to $127

The discount retailer beat Wall Street’s first quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Movado Group Inc., down $2.20 to $28.51

The watchmaker’s first quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Burlington Stores Inc., up $10.03 to $156.03

The discount retailer of coats, jackets and other clothing gave investors a solid first quarter earnings report.

Designer Brands Inc., up $1.07 to $19.06

The footwear and accessories retailer behind DSW reported solid first quarter profit results.

