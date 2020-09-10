The physician services company is selling its radiology solutions segment to Radiology Partners.
Aaron’s Inc., up $4.03 to $59.18.
The rent-to-own company raised its third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts, citing strong customer payment activity.
Zscaler Inc., down $1.58 to $132.61.
The data security company reported solid fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and gave investors an encouraging forecast.
GameStop Corp., down $1.12 to $6.23.
The video game retailer reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.
Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $3.45 to $110.50.
The medical diagnostics company raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.
Hess Corp., down $3.43 to $43.52.
The slumping price of oil weighed on energy companies.
