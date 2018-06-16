ATLANTA — Two years ago, longtime radio reporter Jamie Dupree encountered what others in his profession might see as an unsurmountable challenge: He lost his voice.
The 54-year-old veteran political newsman found a workaround: He focused on text-based reporting and communicated with interview subjects through note cards.
But not being able to speak was not just a problem in his profession; it affected every area of his life.
Now he may have found a solution. A Scottish company that creates text-to-speech technology has crafted a new “voice” for Dupree: software turns his typed sentences into spoken words.
CereProc used audio recordings from Dupree’s decades on the air to create a voice that sounded as much as possible like him.
He says the voice “sounds slightly robotic, but I could hear myself.”
