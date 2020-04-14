First-quarter sales this year fell 45.4% to 2.9 million cars, SUVs and minivans after Beijing closed dealerships and told consumers to stay home to stop the virus’s spread.
Renault’s factory is in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the outbreak began in December.
Renault plans to “maintain a long-term presence” in the Chinese markets for electric and commercial vehicles, a company statement said.
Electric development will be through two joint ventures including eGT New Energy Automotive Co., Ltd. with Nissan Motor Co. The two companies are part of a global alliance.
Renault says it is seeking billions in state-backed loans, cancelling its dividend for 2019 and its chairman is taking a pay cut, as the French automaker tries to weather the coronavirus crisis.
