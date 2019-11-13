The project is expected to launch next year, a Google executive told The Journal. The financial institutions’ brands, not Google’s, will front the accounts.
Google declined to comment. It’s not Google’s first foray into finance. It launched Google Wallet and Google Pay which let users store credit and debit card information and use them to make mobile and digital payments.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD