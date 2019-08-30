FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore. A published report says Google will pay more than $150 million to settle a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission over how it treats information from children on its video streaming site, YouTube. Politico reported Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 that the company would pay between $150 million to $200 million to settle the complaint. The FTC declined to comment and Google did not immediately comment. (Patrick Semansky, File/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — A published report says Google will pay at least $150 million to settle a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission over how it treats information from children on its video streaming site, YouTube.

Politico reported Friday that the company will pay $150 million to $200 million to settle the complaint. The report says the FTC voted 3-2 along party lines. The FTC has been reportedly investigating YouTube for violating a law designed to protect kids online.

The FTC declined to comment and Google did not immediately comment.

Facebook recently agreed to pay $5 billion to settle privacy charges. The Center for Digital Democracy, a privacy advocacy group, says the reported amount against YouTube is “woefully low.”

YouTube launched a separate website for YouTube Kids this week.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.