The find comes on the heels of the discovery of another carrier, the Kaga, last week. The crew of the research vessel Petrel hopes to find all ships lost in the 1942 Battle of Midway, which historians consider a pivotal fight for the U.S. in WWII.
The battle was fought between American and Japanese carriers and warplanes. More than 2,000 Japanese and 300 Americans died.
