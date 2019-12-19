Apogee Enterprises Inc., down $8.19 to $32.01

The glass products company reported quarterly earnings that fell far short of what investors were expecting.

Micron Technology Inc., up $1.49 to $54.53

The chipmaker reported higher profit than analysts expected and its CEO said it expects this quarter to mark a “cyclical bottom.”

Darden Restaurants Inc., down $7.28 to $109.03

The owner of chain restaurants reported only modest growth at its Olive Garden business.

Green Dot Corp., down $2.68 to $23.18

The financial technology company said its CEO and CFO were retiring.

TiVo Corp., up 49 cents to $8.38

The company scrapped plans to split up and instead will merge with Xperi, an entertainment technology company.

Herman Miller Inc., down $6.77 to $42.97

The furniture maker reported revenue for its latest quarter that fell short of what analysts were looking for.

