In this photo taken on March 14, 2018 and provided by Offshore Sensing, an autonomous Sailbuoy operated by Norwegian company Offshore Sensing performs a demonstration in the waters of Bjornafjorden, near Bergen, Norway. A Sailbuoy completed the Microtransat Challenge in late August, becoming the first to complete the trans-Atlantic challenge for autonomous vessels since the contest began in 2010. (Anders Barholm Larsen/Offshore Sensing via AP) (Associated Press)

SOUTHAMPTON, England — All summer, the small boat drifted steadily eastward across the churning North Atlantic until it neared the Irish coast, where it made history by becoming the first unmanned sailboat to cross the Atlantic.

The SB Met, built by Norway’s Offshore Sensing AS, reached the finish line of the Microtransat Challenge for robotic boats on Aug. 26, two and a half months after setting off from Newfoundland, according to preliminary data.

It’s a milestone that shows technology for unmanned boats is robust enough to carry out extended missions that can dramatically cut costs for ocean research, border security, and surveillance in rough or remote waters. They’re part of efforts to develop autonomous marine vessels such as robotic ferries and cargo ships that could be operating by the end of the decade.

