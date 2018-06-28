BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian authorities say a 21-year-old man has been hospitalized after he climbed onto a train to take a selfie and received a strong electrical shock.

Police spokeswoman Elena Welter said the theology student hauled himself onto the roof of a stationary train car at a railway station in central Romania early Thursday. He then attempted to take a self-portrait with the camera on his mobile phone.

Welter says the man touched a live overhead line in the process and was thrown to the ground. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious burns and head injuries. Police are investigating.

Last year, a 16-year-old boy died in Romania days after he was electrocuted while taking a selfie from the roof of a train.

