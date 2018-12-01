FILE- In this Aug. 27, 2018, file photo buildings and officer workers are reflected on windows in downtown Los Angeles. General Motors’ plans to cut more than 8,000 white-collar workers are a warning that few jobs are safe. Experts say technology is changing so fast that most workers will have to train for several careers during their lifetimes. (Richard Vogel, File/Associated Press)

DETROIT — General Motors’ plan to cut more than 8,000 white-collar employees is a humbling warning that in this fast-changing economy, few jobs are safe.

The move reflects the auto industry’s move toward electric cars and self-driving vehicles. The jobs that will be lost at GM are held largely by mechanical engineers and others who spent their careers working on fuel injectors, transmissions, exhaust systems and other components that won’t be needed in many cars of the future.

Cities that suffered manufacturing job losses decades ago are now grappling with the problem of fewer opportunities for white-collar employees such as managers, lawyers, bankers and accountants.

The Associated Press found that since 2008, roughly one-third of major U.S. metro areas have lost a greater percentage of white-collar jobs than blue-collar jobs.

