INDIANAPOLIS — Business software company Salesforce says it aims to provide skills training to 1 million people as part of a Trump administration push to boost career opportunities among Americans.

Salesforce chairman Marc Benioff at first pledged that training for 500,000 people, but then doubled the figure during a Thursday event at its downtown Indianapolis offices with President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump.

The San Francisco-based company says its free online platform Trailhead will offer tech training over the next five years toward credentials for Salesforce administrator, developer and marketing manager positions.

Benioff says Salesforce wants people from every background to thrive in the digital economy.

Ivanka Trump says a goal of the “Pledge to America’s Workers” program is that everyone has equal access to career training and opportunities.

