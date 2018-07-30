SEOUL, South Korea — Samsung Electronics says its second-quarter earnings rose 2 percent over a year earlier.

The South Korean tech giant said Tuesday that its April-June net income stood at 10.98 trillion won ($9.8 billion), compared with 10.80 trillion won a year earlier.

The result fell short of the analyst consensus of 11.14 trillion won, according to financial data provider FactSet.

Sales fell 4 percent to 58.48 trillion won ($52.3 billion) while operating income advanced 6 percent to 14.87 trillion won ($13.3 billion).

The latest results indicate an end to Samsung’s streak of record-breaking financial results.

Samsung said sales of Galaxy S9 smartphones slowed while its flagship memory chip business continued to post a robust result.

