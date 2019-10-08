The company says its third quarter revenue likely rose 5.3% from last year to 62 trillion won ($52 billion).

South Korea’s biggest company is suffering from the slowdown in its core industry, though analysts say the demand will likely revive as next-generation networks are rolled out.

Samsung did not provide a detailed account of its performance by division. It’s finalized earnings report is due later this month.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD