The school previously promised to provide captions for new online content starting Dec. 1. The settlement says it also must add captions for existing content dating to January 2019 and must provide live captions for events streamed online.

Harvard says the agreement is grounded on its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The association says other universities should take notice that their websites must be accessible to everyone.

