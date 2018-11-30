FILE- This March 25, 2016, file photo shows the sign at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Richmond, Va. The information of as many as 500 million guests at Starwood hotels has been compromised and Marriott said that it’s discovered that unauthorized access to data within its Starwood network has been taking place since 2014. The company said Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, that credit card numbers and expiration dates of some guests may have been taken. (Steve Helber, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — If you stayed at one of Marriott’s Starwood hotels recently, hackers might have information on your address, credit card and even your passport. Some of this can be used for identity theft, as hackers create bank and other accounts under your name.

The breach affects only the hotel brands operated by Starwood before Marriott bought it in 2016. That includes W Hotels, St. Regis, Sheraton, Westin and Four Points. Starwood-branded timeshare properties are also affected. Marriott-branded chains aren’t affected, as data on those stays are on a different network.

Marriott says the breach affected reservations at Starwood properties through Sept. 10, 2018. That could include reservations made for a future stay.

Marriott is emailing affected guests, though be careful about scams. If you get such an email, instead of clicking on anything, check Marriott’s information site at answers.kroll.com to find out what to do.

