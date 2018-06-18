SEATTLE — Some Amazon company investors are siding with privacy and civil rights advocates who are urging the tech giant to halt a powerful face recognition tool used by police.

The American Civil Liberties Union is spearheading the effort against Amazon’s Rekognition product, delivering to its Seattle headquarters Monday a petition with 152,000 signatures telling the company to “cancel this order.”

They’re asking Amazon to stop marketing Rekognition to government agencies because of privacy issues they say can be used to discriminate against minorities.

A group of 19 investment managing companies including Harrington Investments, Inc. and Walden Asset Management also sounded the alarm on the tool, which they say could open the company up to lawsuits.

Amazon says it can be used for fighting human trafficking and finding lost children.

