The government is also setting aside 10 billion euros to help strategic industrial companies with liquidity problems, through purchases of company shares or debt, for example.
Also Friday, the government signed a pact with labor groups and employers’ associations to work together on saving jobs and developing the economy.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the broad and largely symbolic agreement “sends a message of confidence” to markets and Spain’s trading partners, adding that more aid will come from the European Union’s planned economic recovery measures.
The government’s plan to hike corporate taxes could test the deal in coming months, however.
